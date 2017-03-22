DOC: Mistaken prisoner release rare

MADISON (WKOW) -- After 27 News found two instances of state prison inmates being mistakenly released, department of corrections officials release information indicating such errors are rare.



But the data shows the problem is trending up this year.

Last month, 28-year old Derrick Pollard of Madison was released in error from the Jackson Correctional Facility in Black River Falls, even though he had three months of incarceration remaining on a disorderly conduct conviction.



State data shows Pollard was one of thirteen inmates to be released in error since 2015.



DOC spokesperson Tristan Cook says every prison sentence calculation is checked by multiple staff members to ensure accuracy. Cook says the process of proofing such calculations was centralized in recent years to try to cut down errors.



Cook notes while thirteen prison inmates have been released on dates other than their scheduled release dates since 2015, more than 19,000 inmates have been released properly in that time period.



The data shows there were four, mistaken prisoner releases in 2015 among nearly 8,600 inmates released; five prisoner releases in error in 2016, of 8,952 releases; but four prison inmates mistakenly released in the first three months this year, among approximately two-thousand releases.