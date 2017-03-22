UPDATE: Milwaukee city worker fatally shot on the job identified

UPDATE (AP) -- City officials in Milwaukee have identified a housing inspector who was shot and killed while on duty.

Authorities say Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz was found shot in his car Wednesday after he had gone to conduct a home inspection for the Department of Neighborhood Services. Police said he wore a labeled windbreaker and was clearly identifiable as a working inspector.

City officials say it's common practice for home inspectors to use their own vehicles, but that may change after his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. They're investigating the death as a homicide.

Zyszkiewicz had worked for the city for 33 years.

*****

UPDATE (AP) -- Authorities say a Milwaukee housing inspector was fatally shot while on duty.

Police say officers were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man who had been shot in his car.

Police Chief Edward Flynn says the Department of Neighborhood Services employee had gone to conduct a home inspection. He says the man was clearly identifiable as a working inspector and wore a labeled windbreaker.

Speaking at the same news conference, Mayor Tom Barrett said the victim's name will be released "in due course." He had worked for the city for 33 years, and the mayor said he was very well-respected.

Police are searching for the killer. Barrett is asking anyone with information to call the department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

*****

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- According to WISN, a municipal employee was killed Wednesday afternoon.

Milwaukee police confirmed a deadly shooting in the 2300 block of West Cherry Street, shortly after 2:00 p.m. The victim is an adult male, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.