Lawmakers go back to drawing board to deter Wisconsin school shooting threats

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite Governor Walker signing a bill designed to deter threats of school violence just one year ago, Wisconsin lawmakers find themselves going back to the drawing board to close a major loophole that legislation apparently failed to address.

27 News has reported on numerous arrests of people who threatened to shoot up classrooms in school districts across our viewing area - with one incident in Reedsburg in 2014 and another in Watertown in 2016.



Those incidents and others across the state caused Governor Walker to sign a bill making any terrorist threat a Class I felony in March 2016.

But school officials and lawmakers have since found problems with that law, and outlined them in a public hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

"In the terrorism threat (law), you have to prove that the person making the threat intended to cause certain reactions," said Dan Rossmiller, director of government relations for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

Attorneys can argue their client(s) never intended to cause any reaction, such as public inconvenience or fear, thereby getting a felony charge reduced to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Senate Bill 82 takes all references to "intent" out of the discussion.

"The bill would make this penalty uniform with our current bomb scare provision and make it a Class I felony to knowingly make a false threat to use a firearm to injure or kill another person in a school zone," said Sen. Janet Bewley (D-Ashland), who co-authored the legislation.

While that's what SB 82 says in its current form, concerns brought up in the public hearing could lead to additional items being added to make sure other potential loopholes are closed.

"Whether or not we want to include firearms or dangerous weapons period - and so those were some of the things that were brought up in committee," said Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee), who sits on the committee.

The same bill - with just the firearm provision - passed the State Assembly last year, but failed to make it to the Senate floor for a vote.