Lawmakers go back to drawing board to deter Wisconsin school shooting threats

An Indiana man will spend 87 years in prison for killing a woman from Portage, Wisconsin.More >>
An Indiana man will spend 87 years in prison for killing a woman from Portage, Wisconsin.More >>
When you think about ticks in the summer, your first worry is often Lyme Disease. But doctors say there are others you should watch out for too.More >>
When you think about ticks in the summer, your first worry is often Lyme Disease. But doctors say there are others you should watch out for too.More >>
Didion Milling confirms a fifth worker has died weeks after the May 31st explosion at its plant in Cambria.More >>
Didion Milling confirms a fifth worker has died weeks after the May 31st explosion at its plant in Cambria.More >>
A Janesville police officer had minor injuries after a suspected drunk driver hit the officer's squad car.More >>
A Janesville police officer had minor injuries after a suspected drunk driver hit the officer's squad car.More >>
Two crashes are affecting traffic on I-39 North during the Friday morning commute.More >>
Wisconsin State Patrol reports all lanes are open, and a vehicle is being recovered from the shoulder.More >>