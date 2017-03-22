Tickets in demand for Badgers Sweet Sixteen game

MADISON (WKOW) - A Milwaukee-based ticket company says they've already sold a bunch of tickets for the Badgers NCAA Sweet Sixteen game.

Officials from Ticket King say they started getting calls about tournament tickets shortly after the Wisconsin men's basketball team beat Villanova Saturday.

The company would not say how many tickets to the game it's sold so far, but it says it expects a lot of seats at Madison Square Garden to be filled with red and white.

"We've sold some seats, people are excited about it, but I mean in the same junction comparably speaking to a regional game and the teams that are there, it's actually been an event that has been pretty affordable," said Ticket King co-owner James Bryce Jr.

Bryce expects ticket sales to double if the Badgers continue to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wisconsin Badgers face off against the Florida Gators at Madison Square Garden at 9 p.m. on Friday.