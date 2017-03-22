Voucher schools climb to nearly 300 in Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The number of private schools in Wisconsin registered to get tuition subsidies has increased significantly since the state Legislature approved a statewide voucher program four years ago.

Gov. Scott Walker's latest budget proposal shows the program, funded by taxpayers, has grown to nearly 300 private schools across the state enrolling about 34,000 students this fall.

Walker's budget estimates the state's voucher programs are expected to cost about $263 million in 2017-2018.

Vouchers are tuition subsidies paid with tax dollars that help children attend private schools, the majority of which are religious. The Journal Sentinel says the annual voucher payments will rise to about $7,500 per elementary school student and roughly $8,000 for high school student this fall.

