Madison Representative announces 'sober housing' legislation - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Representative announces 'sober housing' legislation

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison State Representative hopes to help people in Wisconsin recover from alcohol and drug addiction.

Democrat Melissa Sargent announced legislation Wednesday to address sober housing in Wisconsin. The housing provides a safe space free of drugs and alcohol for people recovering from addiction.

Sargent's legislation would help define sober living residences to provide clarity, calls to increase sober housing development and use by the Department of Health Services in Wisconsin, and appropriate money for sober living residences through grant programs.

"I have heard from people from Northern Wisconsin to Southern Wisconsin from the East to the West of Wisconsin, Urban to Rural, that this is something that is desperately needed in their communities," said Sargent.

Sargent says she hopes the legislation will receive bipartisan support this session.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.