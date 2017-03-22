Madison Representative announces 'sober housing' legislation

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison State Representative hopes to help people in Wisconsin recover from alcohol and drug addiction.

Democrat Melissa Sargent announced legislation Wednesday to address sober housing in Wisconsin. The housing provides a safe space free of drugs and alcohol for people recovering from addiction.

Sargent's legislation would help define sober living residences to provide clarity, calls to increase sober housing development and use by the Department of Health Services in Wisconsin, and appropriate money for sober living residences through grant programs.

"I have heard from people from Northern Wisconsin to Southern Wisconsin from the East to the West of Wisconsin, Urban to Rural, that this is something that is desperately needed in their communities," said Sargent.

Sargent says she hopes the legislation will receive bipartisan support this session.