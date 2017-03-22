Campaign to pick name for Dane County homeless shelter

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local leaders are coming together to help fight homelessness in the community.

Officials from Dane County, the City of Madison, United Way, and Catholic Charities announced construction for a new building that will help the homeless in the area on Wednesday.

Construction for the Homeless Day Resource Center is expected to begin the Summer and be completed this Fall. The facility is described by officials as a one-stop-shop for families needing help.

"People experiencing homelessness will be able to do a lot of things," said Catholic Charities President Jackson Fonder. "Take a shower, use the restroom, get their laundry done, pick up their mail, get a snack and cup of coffee, and receive vital services."

While construction is set to begin soon, officials are asking for help coming up with a name for the center. To be a part of that, head to their website to submit an idea. The deadline is April 7th.

You can vote on finalists from April 8-14. A winner will be announced after.