25-year-old Madison man arrested for drug, weapon, and possession of stolen property offenses

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 25-year-old Madison man has been arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday revealed a stolen weapon, and drugs.

Rahkeem Blue was arrested on a slew of charges including bail jumping, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession and intent to deliver THC, and resisting and obstructing arrest.

Police say the stolen property, a 9mm handgun, was reported stolen by a 40-year-old man in October of 2016, and was among three guns taken from his Sherman Terrace residence.

Blue is currently being held at the Dane County Jail.