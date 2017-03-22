25-year-old Madison man arrested for drug, weapon, and possessio - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

25-year-old Madison man arrested for drug, weapon, and possession of stolen property offenses

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 25-year-old Madison man has been arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday revealed a stolen weapon, and drugs. 

Rahkeem Blue was arrested on a slew of charges including bail jumping, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession and intent to deliver THC, and resisting and obstructing arrest. 

Police say the stolen property, a 9mm handgun, was reported stolen by a 40-year-old man in October of 2016, and was among three guns taken from his Sherman Terrace residence.

Blue is currently being held at the Dane County Jail.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.