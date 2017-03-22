Badgers arrive in New York for Sweet Sixteen

The Badgers have arrived in New York for their fourth straight appearance in the Sweet Sixteen. The team pulled in to their hotel about 7:45 p.m. local time after battling some traffic from the airport. Playing in New York certainly has it's logistical challenges. However, Greg Gard notes that it's nothing the Badgers haven't experienced before.

"This is our third time out here in the last 17 months between being here last year for the Wounded Warrior Classic in late November and then, obviously, being out here for Super Saturday with Rutgers in late January. So, these guys are pretty well traveled. They know what it's about."

The Badgers' four senior starters are particularly accustomed to this process. However, they are enjoying every step of this year's tournament journey because they know it will be their last.

"It's a positive demeanor. We know what's at stake," says senior Vitto Brown. "At the same time, like you said, this will be the last time regardless of whether it's this game or a couple games down the road. We know there's no holding back. There's no, 'OK. Next year, we'll have another chance.' You've gotta do it right now, and I think that pressure is a good thing for us."

The Badgers will hold an open practice at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 1 p.m. They are set to face Florida at roughly 10 p.m. on Friday night.