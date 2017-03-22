Israel's Consul General to the Midwest visits Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Leaders from Israel are hoping to build a better connection with local governments in Wisconsin.

Israel's new Consul General to the Midwest visited Madison Wednesday to talk with the governor, attorney general and lawmakers.

Aviv Ezra tells 27 News he spoke with the governor about anti-Semitic incidents happening across the country, including threats at Jewish community centers like the one near Milwaukee.

He says he appreciates the stance Governor Walker has taken on the issue.

"I applauded his leadership as stepping forward and pushing back on these anti-Semitic incidents," says Ezra. "He came to Milwaukee, to the Jewish Community Center, and he spoke fiercely against it. This is the kind of leadership that needs to be in a message. It needs to be pushed back. It's something which is unacceptable."



Ezra says he hopes to expand business partnerships and bring more local products overseas.