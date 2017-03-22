Israel's Consul General to the Midwest visits Madison

Didion Milling confirms a fifth worker has died weeks after the May 31st explosion at its plant in Cambria.More >>
Didion Milling confirms a fifth worker has died weeks after the May 31st explosion at its plant in Cambria.More >>
Officers from both the Madison and Monona Police departments responded to the call a little before 2:00 p.m.More >>
Both the Madison and Monona Police departments responded to the call a little before 2:00 p.m.More >>
An Indiana man will spend 87 years in prison for killing a woman from Portage, Wisconsin.More >>
An Indiana man will spend 87 years in prison for killing a woman from Portage, Wisconsin.More >>
Officials say no one was injured when an RV caught on fire Friday as it was being driven on the Beltline.More >>
Officials say no one was injured when an RV caught on fire Friday as it was being driven on the Beltline.More >>
A nine-year-old boy was badly burned when a playground slide exploded beneath him.More >>
A nine-year-old boy was badly burned when a playground slide exploded beneath him.More >>