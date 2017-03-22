Madison revamps neighborhood watch

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a new twist to Madison's neighborhood watch program.

Officer Emily Samson just took over as the Madison Police Department's crime prevention coordinator.

She's launching a revamp of the program.

It will now be called The Good Neighbor Project.

It's about learning from programs that already work and creating new plans to build safe neighborhoods.

"I just felt like it was time for us to kind of go beyond neighborhood watch and talk a little bit more about what else we can do to prevent crime besides being vigilant," says Officer Samson.

She says people can start becoming involved in their neighbor's lives by building a community garden or planning block parties.