Badgers settle in to NYC for Sweet 16

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WKOW) --The Badgers are in the Big Apple ahead of their Friday Sweet 16 matchup with the Florida Gators.

The team arrived at their hotel at about 7:45 p.m. local time after battling some New York City traffic.

There are some logistical challenges playing a game there, but it's something the Badgers have become very familiar with.

"This is our third time out here in the last 17 months, between being here last year for the Wounded Warrior Classic in late November and then, obviously, being out here for Super Saturday with Rutgers in late January. So, these guys are pretty well traveled. They know what it's about," says head coach Greg Gard.

The Badgers' four senior starters are particularly used to this process.

They're enjoying every step of this tournament journey knowing it could be their last.

"It's a positive demeanor. We know what's at stake. At the same time, like you said, this will be the last time regardless of whether it's this game or a couple games down the road. We know there's no holding back. There's no, 'Ok, next year, we'll have another chance.' You've gotta do it right now and I think that pressure is a good thing for us," says Vitto Brown.

The next step for the Badgers will be an open practice at 1 p.m. Thursday at Madison Square Garden. It will be free and open to the public.

They'll have reports leading up to and following Friday's game.