New bipartisan bill would expand medical capabilities of EMT's to perform at home medical care and create a statewide standard for training

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new bipartisan bill introduced at the state capitol Wednesday afternoon would help communities expand the service EMT's and paramedics provide to people across the state.

The Assembly Committee on Health held a public hearing on the bill that would define statewide standards for Community Emergency Medical Services, or CEMS.

The bill would allow local hospitals, ambulance companies and municipal EMT's to deliver non-emergency care to people in their homes under the medical direction of a physician, and could consist of preventive care or chronic disease management.

Democratic Representative Katrina Shankland of Stevens Point was one of three lawmakers who helped introduce the bill at the hearing today.

"This legislation standardizes the CEMS program statewide, but allows individual communities to employ the program to meet their specific needs. From rural to urban, and suburban areas this bill will serve all communities in Wisconsin in identifying addressing and tackling their specific healthcare needs."

Shankland, along with Republican Representative Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton, and Republican Senator Terry Moulton backed the bill says one of the best features of the bill is it would help to bridge the gap in medical shortages that often plague rural communities.



