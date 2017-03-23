UPDATE: Town of Madison Neighbors react after mother of newborn stabbed in domestic violence assault

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Town of Madison Police Department is searching for a motive after they say a 20-year-old man stabbed the mother of a newborn.

The domestic assault happened late Wednesday night inside an apartment complex on Pheasant Ridge Trail.

Tyras Tolden is accused of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide after police say he repeatedly stabbed the victim.

"Everybody is just in shock that this happened," an unidentified neighbor said about the horrific incident. "In the last couple of weeks, there was definately something not right about him [Tolden]," she explained.

Maintenance Supervisor Daniel Kuchar wishes there was something more to be done. He had a disturbing encounter with Tolden and the victim a few months back.

"I was up here doing some work for the woman in the unit and I could just tell there was a lot of tension with him with me talking with her," Kuchar said. He wishes the domestic violence didn't happen.

"It's unfortunate," he said before spending the day cleaning the blood from the carpet and walls.

"Just the amount of blood that was lost, just amazing that she lived through it," Town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory said.

He says Tolden was taken into custody shortly after running away from the scene.

"It's always a shock, always a surprise, and saddening, all at the same time," he said.

The victim remains in the hospital, but her condition is unknown. The newborn was never harmed in the incident, and is staying with relatives.

Police said the public is not in danger.