Madison man featured on upcoming season of "The Bachelorette"

LOS ANGELES (WKOW) -- A Madison man is a contestant on this upcoming season of The Bachelorette on ABC.

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and some of the men from the show will be featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, and one of them introduced himself as "Peter from Wisconsin."

A couple of WKOW staffers know Peter, who is the owner of Worth Personal Training in Madison. Rachel lives in Dallas, but is a Marquette Law School graduate.

You can watch the Ellen episode Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on WKOW.