Cooking 101: Registered dietitian takes skills back to basics in new class

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you or someone you know would like to eat healthier or at home more often, keep reading.

Registered dietitian and chef Julie Andrews with UW Health at the American Center says the biggest hindrance she sees to do so is confidence, so she's on a mission to get more people comfortable in the kitchen with a new Healthy Cooking 101 class at UW Health at the American Center.

Andrews says the first skill for any good cook to know, which she'll be going over, is chopping. "It just makes everything seem much easier when you're cooking," she says.

With the rise in meal delivery services like Blue Apron and Hello Fresh, Andrews is noticing a real demand for basic kitchen knowledge. "It's pretty balanced, so I think those are really great for a lot of people."

The Cooking 101 class takes things a step further back to the basics in the kitchen. "How to roast vegetables, how to make soup, how to use spices, how to season properly, how to chop an onion," lists Andrews.

She hopes to turn on the skills and off the excuses for eating out. "They'll learn the skills to cook at home, so it can actually decrease their time in the kitchen," she says.

In the video version of this story, Chef Julie Andrews was demonstrating some of the kinds of recipes that will be in the class. You can find the salmon burger and ancient grain salad ingredients and directions below.

The class series begins Monday, March 27. It lasts four weeks and costs $150 total. "You get to take food home, so it actually helps them make their meals for the week and so they don't have to as much cooking during the times that they're coming to class which is cool," says Andrews.



Mediterranean Ancient Grain Salad

Ingredients:

- 1/3 cup ancient grains (quinoa, bulgur, wheat berries), uncooked

- ¼ cup red wine vinegar

- 2 tsp. dried oregano leaves

- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil

- 1 Tbsp. honey

- Coarse salt and ground black pepper

- ½ pint grape tomatoes, quartered

- ½ English cucumber, diced

- ¼ cup Kalamata olives, halved

- ¼ cup Italian flat-leaf parsley, chopped

- ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese



Directions:

1. Cook ancient grains according to package directions, using water or unsalted stock as the cooking liquid, until al dente. Allow to slightly cool.

2. In a large glass bowl, whisk together red wine vinegar, oregano, olive oil and honey. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Transfer cooked grains to the bowl with the dressing and toss.

3. Stir in tomatoes, cucumber, olives and dill. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary. Top with feta cheese.



Serves 4-6

Salmon Burgers & Lemon Garlic Aioli

Ingredients:

Salmon Burgers

- 1 lb. skinless boneless salmon, cut into chunks

- 1/3 cup bread crumbs

- 1 large egg

- 2 shallots, peeled and cut into chunks

- 1 Tbsp. capers, drained

- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard

- 2 tsp. fresh dill

- ¾ tsp. coarse salt

- ½ tsp. ground black pepper

- 1 Tbsp. olive oil



Lemon Garlic Aioli:

- 2 Tbsp. plain Greek yogurt

- 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

- Zest and juice of ½ lemon

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- Coarse salt and ground black pepper

- 2 Tbsp. Italian flat-leaf parsley, chopped



Directions:

1. Place all ingredients in the bowl of large food processor. Process until smooth, scraping down the sides periodically. Remove blade from the food processor bowl. Form 4 equal-sized salmon patties.

2. Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick skillet to medium-high heat. Once hot, add the salmon patties. Cook 3-4 minutes on each side, turning once, until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

3. To make aioli, whisk together yogurt, mayo, lemon and garlic in a small mixing bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Drizzle salmon burgers with aioli and garnish with chopped parsley.

Serves 4