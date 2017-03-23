UPDATE: WIS 113 reopened in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: WIS 113 reopened in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The state Department of Transportation says Highway 113 has reopened.

The road fully reopened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, about 12 hours after it was closed because of a crash.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The southbound lanes of WIS 113 between Kennedy and Mandrake are still closed as of 10:45 a.m. 

The northbound lanes opened around 8:45 a.m.

MG&E has been working on the power outages. As of 11:00 a.m., there are only 5 customers still without power. 

UPDATE (WKOW) -- There are power outages connected to an accident in Madison Thursday morning.

Our 27 News crew at the scene says Madison Gas & Electric is on the scene of Northport Drive (WIS 113) where at least one truck got into a crash. Our photojournalist says two power lined have snapped.

MG&E is reporting 1,168 outages as of 8:05 a.m.

WIS 113 is still closed in both directions near the crash.

MADISON (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked in both directions on WIS 113 (Northport Drive) between Kennedy Road and Mandrake Street because of a traffic incident.

Dane County dispatchers say it involved a truck and electrical wires are down in the area. The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. 


27 News has a crew on the way and will update you on the traffic situation when we get more information.

