Powerball ticket sold in Pewaukee wins $155 million jackpot

MADISON (AP) -- A Powerball lottery ticket sold in Pewaukee has won the $155 million jackpot.

Wisconsin lottery officials say the ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in Wednesday's drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 9, 27, 29 and 42 with a Powerball of 9. The Power Play number was 2.

The jackpot ticket is worth $155.2 million when paid out as an annuity, or $93.1 million as a lump sum cash payment.

It's the 16th Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Wisconsin since the game was introduced 25 years ago, and the first in eight years.

It's also the second-largest prize awarded to a Wisconsin winner. The largest was a ticket worth $208.8 million sold in August 2006 to a group of 100 people who called themselves the Miracle 100.