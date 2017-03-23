Wisconsin limo driver receives 2 years probation after guilty pl - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin limo driver receives 2 years probation after guilty plea in deadly Illinois interstate crash

KANE COUNTY, IL (WKOW) -- A 21-year-old man entered a guilty plea on Thursday in connection to a deadly limousine crash last year in Illinois.

Aaron Nash agreed to a sentence of two years on probation in exchange for entering a guilty plea to violation of motor carrier safety law by driver in Kane County Court.

Prosecutors provided evidence that showed that Nash was the driver of a 1998 Lincoln Limousine that crashed into a barricade on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway. Nash wasn't 21 years old, making him not lawfully licensed to drive the limo.

The limo owned by Lyons Limousine, LLC from Edgerton was carrying six passengers when it flipped. 53-year-old Terri Schmidt of Monona was killed in the crash.

 

