UPDATE: Police officer, 2 bank workers, and a lawyer killed in Wisconsin attack

WAUSAU (WKOW) --- Officials in Marathon County held a press conference Thursday releasing the names of the officer and three others killed in Wednesday's shootings.

Police say the suspect in the shootings is a 45-year-old man from the Village of Weston and he sustained nonfatal gunshot wounds. He is currently in police custody at a hospital.

According to the information released on the current investigation, this incident was motivated by a domestic incident and not a bank robbery.

Police say at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday they received a report for an active shooter in Rothschild, Wisconsin. The suspect first visited the Marathon Savings bank where two people were killed, and a law office in Schofield where one person was killed. The suspect than left to a Weston apartment complex where the officer was shot and killed. After barricading himself in the apartment, police were able to make contact with him and took him into custody after exchanging gunfire.

Officers involved in the shooting of the suspect are on paid, administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

These officers involve a law enforcement officer with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office’s tactical team and an officer with the Everest Metropolitan Police Department.

Police Thursday noted the victim in the domestic violence associated to this subject was unharmed.

Detective Jason T. Weiland was the officer who was shot and killed. Weiland spent 18 years in law enforcement, all of them in the Wausau-area, the last 15 with the Everest Metropolitan Police Department. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, "Detective Weiland was well-trained and his brave response likely prevented other deaths. He is survived by his wife and two children. Jason, a devoted Green Bay Packers fan, was 40-years-old."



Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks says Weiland was helping to try to establish a perimeter at the scene of the stand-off with the suspect, to contain the event and protect any bystanders and others, when he was shot. Parks says SWAT Team negotiators had been in contact with the suspect in an attempt to resolve the incident peacefully.

A memorial fund for the Weiland family has been established through Intercity State Bank, 2900 Schofield Ave., Weston, WI 54476. Donations for the family can be directed to Intercity State Bank under the name of “Weiland Memorial Fund.”

Wisconsin DOJ sent 27 News the following information regarding the other three victims:

Dianne M. Look grew up in many places, but she called Wisconsin home. A graduate of DC Everest High School, Dianne was the loving mother to two children, Christy Bleu and Chuck Mientke. Dianne will be remembered as a loyal employee of Marathon Savings Bank, where she has been a branch manager since 1998. Dianne valued the customer relationship and loved to serve her customers and neighbors. Dianne met her husband, Robert Look, while working at a local bank in 1988. The two married in 1992 and lived in South Dakota for a number of years before returning to Wisconsin in 1998. They have resided in Wisconsin since. Dianne and Robert celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past Valentine's Day. Dianne was 67-years-old.

Karen L. Barclay moved to Wisconsin in 1993 and was employed at Marathon Savings Bank for more than five years. She was a loving mother to one daughter and two granddaughters, ages four and seven. Karen will always be remembered as “mum mum” by her granddaughters. Karen was extremely dedicated to her work. She loved her holidays, co-workers, and spending time with family. Karen was 62-years-old.

Sara H. Quirt Sann was a life-long resident of Wausau. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, stepmom, aunt, friend, and a community servant. Sara loved golf, yoga, practicing law, and her dog, Mary. Sara was 43-years-old.

The families of the victims are grateful for all of the community support and prayers, and ask for privacy while they grieve the loss of their loved ones.



Marathan County court records show Quirt Sann was the attorney for the suspect's 41-year old wife in the couple's pending divorce case. The suspect's address in court records is the same as the address of the apartment building involved in Wednesday's shooting.

Businesses affected by Wednesday's events are closed until further notice. There will be an announcement with additional details at a later time. Victim witness professionals and law enforcement officers are working with residents of the suspect’s apartment building to recover personal items while they are temporarily displaced.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, as well as dozens of crime victim services professionals, from the following agencies and organizations have responded and are involved in investigating yesterday’s tragic incidents:

Everest Metropolitan Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Kronenwetter Police Department

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department (SWAT)

Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Merrill Police Department

Mosinee Police Department

Oneida Sheriff’s Department (SWAT)

Rothschild Police Department

Wausau Police Department

Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations

Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory

Wisconsin State Patrol

Crime Victim Services

Numerous chaplains and local pastors