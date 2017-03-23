Bail set for suspect accused of dragging Dodge Co. Lieutenant

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The man accused of dragging a Dodge County Sheriff's lieutenant, during a traffic stop, made his initial appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

The court set Matthew Ellcey's bail at $10,000 cash. He has conditions of not using/possessing/controlling any controlled substances without a valid prescription, or drug paraphernalia. He also is not to be be in the presence of anyone who is doing so. Ellcey shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.

Ellcey has a preliminary hearing scheduled for the morning of March 30.