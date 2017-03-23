Packers re-sign running back Christine Michael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Per Green Bay Packers) -- The Green Bay Packers re-signed RB Christine Michael. The transaction was announced Thursday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Michael played in six regular-season games and three postseason contests for the Packers last season after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 16. For his career, he has started nine of 37 games played during the regular season, recording 1,080 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 254 carries (4.3 avg.) while also accumulating 135 receiving yards and a TD on 26 receptions (5.2 avg.). Michael has also appeared in five postseason contests with one start. He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. After two seasons in Seattle, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the start of the 2015 regular season. After being released by Dallas on Nov. 17, 2015, he spent a few weeks on the Washington Redskins’ practice squad before being signed to the Seahawks’ active roster on Dec. 16, 2015.