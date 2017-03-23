Packers re-sign running back Christine Michael

The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
Former Badgers star Derek Stepan has been traded from the New York Rangers to the Arizona Coyotes.More >>
If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf. And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
A federal judge issued a stinging rebuke Friday of disciplinary practices at Wisconsin's youth prisons, saying state officials have demonstrated a "callous indifference" to the harm caused to juvenile inmates by the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles.More >>
Meet feline officer Kelsey. This little stray caught the eye, and heart, of a Lakeland, Florida police sergeant.More >>
London Police say manslaughter charges are among moves being considered over the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall around 4:00 Thursday morning right near the Louisiana-Texas state borders.More >>
A three-judge federal appeals panel has affirmed that a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.More >>
When you think about ticks in the summer, your first worry is often Lyme Disease. But doctors say there are others you should watch out for too.More >>
If you're heading to Friday's opening round of American Family Insurance Championship, we want to let you know about some parking changes.More >>
Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law. Congressional aides and lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.More >>
Senate Republicans say they will release a draft of their health care plan Thursday. However, both of Wisconsin's U.S. Senators may vote against it -- but for different reasons.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
