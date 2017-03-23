UW band director returns after double-bypass heart surgery

MADISON (WKOW) -- The iconic conductor of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band is back to work after having double-bypass heart surgery.

Mike Leckrone, 80, had surgery January 24 and returned to the Mead Witter School of Music on March 15.

Due to the procedure and his recovery, Leckrone has not been present at UW sporting events.

"I'm anxious to get back, of course," Leckrone says in a news release sent by the university. "Besides tournaments, we've got the big concert coming up."

Leckrone is referring to the Varsity Band Concert at the Kohl Center. Performances are set for April 20-22.

Leckrone is known for his high-flying entrances at the concert, where he is carried around the arena in a harness connected to overhead wires. He typically does somersaults during his flying stunts, but Leckrone says that's been firmly ruled out this year, though he's looking for other aerial activities.

"The honest truth is that I'm not entirely sure what I'm going to be able to do," he says. "We're kind of planning contingencies, with a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C."