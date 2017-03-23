SLIDESHOW: Severe thunderstorm hits southern Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

SLIDESHOW: Severe thunderstorm hits southern Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) --  A severe thunderstorm moved through southern Wisconsin Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service says it brought large hail, heavy rain and lightning.

In some areas, hail covered the roads.

Viewers shared their pictures with 27 News of what fell in their neighborhoods.

View Meteorologist Star Derry's blog post about the event HERE.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.