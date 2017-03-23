Federal budget cuts would impact Dane County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Federal budget cuts would impact Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County residents would see immediate impacts under the president's budget proposal.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined a number of local advocates Thursday afternoon to talk about cuts that would directly impact several programs in the area.

The proposal includes cutting the community development block grant, which helps victims of domestic abuse. It also impacts Badger Prairie Needs Network, which provides food assistance to more than 11,000 residents in the Madison-area.

Parisi says losing the money would have severe effects on several county residents.

"These cuts will have real life impacts on our quality of life and not only access opportunity for folks looking to get a head but just survival for a lot of folks who are just scraping to get by," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

The state would also lose 4-million-dollars from FEMA. That would result in a $250,000 cut to emergency services in Dane County.

