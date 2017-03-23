Crossfit athletes prepare for final round of open

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 2017 Crossfit Open is holding its final round of qualifiers at the Monona Terrace Wednesday.

The 17.5 round of the open will unveil the last of five workouts that athletes will have to complete in order to qualify for the Crossfit Games this summer.

The announcement will include two of the "fittest women on earth" performing the five workouts in front of live cameras.

"As soon as the clock starts rolling, 3, 2, 1, GO, it's my favorite place on the planet, the competition floor," said Katrin Davidsdottir, named two-time fittest woman on earth.

Davidsdottir and Sara Sigmundsdottir, both Crossfit athletes from Iceland, have already competed in several Crossfit Games in years passed.

"We did the fourth announcement last year, and then we still had one left so it's fun ending it [in Madison]," said Sigmundsdottir.

Anyone qualifying for the 2017 Crossfit Games will have four days to complete and be judged on the workout.

Anna Dettman, from Michigan, is one of those athletes competing in the open and traveled to watch the announcement in person.

"The two athletes [Sara and Katrin] are two of my favorites and I watch videos of them all the time, this is the coolest experience," Dettman said, who started Crossfit a year ago.

The round will begin at 7 p.m. and will broadcast live on the Crossfit Games website.