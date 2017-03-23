Badgers' Gard finds early tournament success - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers' Gard finds early tournament success

NEW YORK (WKOW) -

Greg Gard is in his second season as the Badgers head coach, and he is already joining some elite company. Gard is just the third coach in the last 20 years to take his team to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in his first two seasons.

"We've got good players," says Gard. "That's the key. You have to have good people around you. Obviously, it starts with your players. They've all bought in."

It's not just about the players though. Gard has also been able to push the right buttons, whether it involves X's and O's or cracking a corny joke to keep his team loose.

"He was talking about Florida and how they can score fast," recalls junior Aaron Moesch. "He was saying how they can score like bananas. He said, 'in bunches.' We were all like, 'Oh God.'."

But Gard's NCAA Tournament resume is no joke. He has a 4-1 record. Gard has made this coaching transition from Bo Ryan a smooth one.

"Obviously, everyone has to have two feet in the boat. They have to be working in the same direction for the same goal, and all of our people have really done that. I'm fortunate that I get to be at the head of that boat, so to speak, and represent them."

Counting his time as an assistant, the Badgers have made the NCAA Tournament in all of Gard's 16 seasons. Now, he's just hoping to keep this tournament journey going for another couple days with a win over Florida on Friday night.
 

