MPD receives $20,000 for more Narcan after dropping deal with previous provider

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every year, first responders are seeing an uptick in heroin overdoses. It's a seen across much of the country, but in Madison, it's growing at a dramatic rate.

"Here in Madison, we've experienced approximately a 250 percent increase in overdoses... over the past three years," said Captain Cory Nelson with the Madison Police Department. "It's been skyrocketing here in Madison. It's not just a Madison problem, it's a statewide problem, it's a national problem."

Nelson has spent nearly three decades behind the badge, and he and his officers have seen their fair share of overdoses.

"Many times, they're unresponsive so we get sent to, they're called PNB's, or pulse-less non-breathers," he described.

But that's until they are given naloxone, also known as Narcan.

"It's a lifesaver in a pocket," he said.

Every Madison police officer has a dose of Narcan on them at all times, just in case they need to use it when dispatched to a scene. But it's a lifesaver that was on the verge of death in Madison.

"We don't want to advertise or solicit business with a business that's taking advantage of people," Nelson explained.

MPD received Narcan from the manufacturer, Evzio, for free through a grant. But the department dropped that partnership after the company hiked prices from $690 per unit to $4,500 per unit.

"We're still tapping into our stockpile currently. However, obviously we need to find a cheaper alternative," Nelson said.

Madison City Council may have found that cheaper alternative. On Tuesday, alders approved some $20,000 to go to the police department in order to buy more units of the drug. The amount will buy 600 units at a cost of $37.50 per unit.

Nelson hopes the new batch will last at least two to three years, noting the police department uses about 50 doses per year.

"We are planning on going with a nasal type. Very simple to use, instead of having a needle, it's just a spray," he added.

A simple spray that will be a temporary solution. But for now, a solution that will help save more lives.