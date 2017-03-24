Meet Milo and make plans to attend the Kitten Shower

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Milo is searching for a permanent family or person to live with. The 7-month-old Pit Bull Terrier mix is happy and charming.

On Friday, Brigett Baker with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off this cute pup.

Milo came to the humane society as a stray back in February.

He's a very sweet and friendly little guy, but he is very high sprung and very jumpy, so he will need a home that will help train him and teach him proper manners. Baker says he may be a little too much for another animal in the home.

Baker also mentioned the upcoming Kitten Shower on Saturday, March 25. Guest are encouraged to come out and enjoy refreshments, children’s activities, same day adoptions and you get to play with cuddly kittens. The event will be held at 222 South Arch Street in Janesville from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and will have a chance to play with some adorable kittens.

Click here for adoption information.

If you would like to bring the kittens a gift click here for the registry.