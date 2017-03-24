Governor declares Friday "Badger Red Day"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker has declared Friday, March 24 as "Badger Red Day." He's also proposed a friendly bet with Florida Governor Rick Scott as Wisconsin gets set to take on the Florida Gators in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Governor Walker added,“The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is playing some of their best basketball at the right time! For the fourth straight season, the Badgers have advanced to the Sweet 16. Behind the leadership of their talented seniors and coach Greg Gard, the Badgers are using their 8 seed to show the nation why Big Ten Conference basketball is so exciting. The State of Wisconsin will be behind the Badgers tomorrow as they look to continue their winning ways. Go Badgers and On Wisconsin!”

Governor Walker also bet Florida Governor Rick Scott the Badgers would win, offering up Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery Cheese Curds and HARIBO Gold-Bear Gummi candy if they don't. Governor Scott bet Kermit's Key West Key Lime Pie.