Man found not competent for trial in Sun Prairie stabbing - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man found not competent for trial in Sun Prairie stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Jose Campa-Gomez/Dane County Jail Jose Campa-Gomez/Dane County Jail

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man suspected of trying to kill two people is found not competent to stand trial, so his case has been suspended for now.

Jose Campa-Gomez appeared in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday on two counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. Police say he stabbed two people in Sun Prairie in September, a 69-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman.

A report on the 67-year-old showed he was not competent, so the court suspended his case.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.