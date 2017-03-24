Man found not competent for trial in Sun Prairie stabbing

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man suspected of trying to kill two people is found not competent to stand trial, so his case has been suspended for now.

Jose Campa-Gomez appeared in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday on two counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. Police say he stabbed two people in Sun Prairie in September, a 69-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman.

A report on the 67-year-old showed he was not competent, so the court suspended his case.