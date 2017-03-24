Man found not competent for trial in Sun Prairie stabbing

A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>
A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval says a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment on West Badger Road in Madison.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval says a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment on West Badger Road in Madison.More >>
A nine-year-old boy was badly burned when a playground slide exploded beneath him.More >>
A nine-year-old boy was badly burned when a playground slide exploded beneath him.More >>
Madison Police say their K-9 Officer Frees is to thank for tracking down a suspect police say pointed a loaded weapon at a woman on Northport Drive.More >>
Madison Police say their K-9 Officer Frees is to thank for tracking down a suspect police say pointed a loaded weapon at a woman on Northport Drive.More >>