Just Between Friends resale event returns

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families looking for great deals on children's clothing, shoes, toys, games and other items are in luck this weekend as the "Just Between Friends" resale returns to the Alliant Energy Center.

Just Between Friends runs March 24-26 at Alliant's New Holland Pavilion #1. It's billed as the nation's largest maternity and children's consignment sales event franchise.

The event is open to anyone and features maternity supplies, infant equipment, nursery furniture, baby and kids' clothing, shoes, toys, games, books and DVDs.

To learn more, visit this website.