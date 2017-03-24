White House forces a risky vote on health care Friday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

White House forces a risky vote on health care Friday

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- An ultimatum from President Trump puts Republicans down to the wire on the Obamacare repeal vote Friday.

The original deadline for a vote on the American Health Care Act, which would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, was Thursday. It got pushed back amid concerns it wouldn't pass. But then came an ultimatum from President Trump: pass the bill now, or live with Obamacare.

There are two sides at odds with one another within the Republican party. The House Freedom Caucus wants the bill to be more conservative, while some moderate Republicans are concerned some of their constituents may lose their coverage.

“I think the bill misses the mark, and that's why I've taken the position I've taken,” said Rep. Charlie Dent (R – Penn.). “I remain undeclared because there is still other side negotiations taking place,” said Rep. Trent Franks (R – Ariz.).

The vote Friday is a gamble. House Speaker Paul Ryan is caught in the middle of that tug-of-war. When asked, he didn't give an estimated vote count.

