UPDATE: House Republicans cancel vote on health care bill at President Trump's request

MADISON (WKOW) -- House Republicans canceled a vote for a second straight day on their American Health Care Act, likely signaling an end to their chances to pass a bill that would repeal large parts of the Affordable Care Act - the national health care law signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2010.



After Speaker Paul Ryan canceled an initial vote scheduled for Thursday because he didn't have enough votes to pass it, President Donald Trump had ordered the House to vote on the bill Friday either way.



But ABC News reports President Trump called Speaker Ryan at roughly 3:00 p.m. EST to tell him to stop debate on the bill and cancel the vote.



"I will not sugarcoat this. This is a disappointing day for all of us," said Speaker Ryan.



Trump had said he wanted a yes or no vote on the AHCA by the end of the week, so he could move on to other issues.



"I think this is just one of those classic examples of a bad bill from the very beginning, the entire process has been had, and let's see if we can try to work together and fix the existing bill so that it benefits even more Americans," said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-2).



Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman, who represents Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District, said he planned to vote yes on the bill and was upset fellow Republicans derailed it.

"You have a lot of very independent people here. You have people who've been around longer than the Speaker, who aren't giving him enough respect. You have, quite frankly, if you become a contrarian - if you're voting no - some of the cable news networks will make you out to be a hero," said Rep. Grothman.



Trump said he would like to see Congress take up tax reform next. Both Rep. Pocan and Rep. Grothman said that could be more difficult to accomplish than health care reform.

