Good Samaritan credited for stopping possible abduction

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called to the area of Oakridge and Ohio Avenues Friday morning for a possible abduction.

A Madison mom who was driving her son to school took action when she sensed something was not right. She had just witnessed a man placing his hands on a teenage girl, then looked into her rear view mirror and noticed a frightened look on the girl's face. Just as the woman placed her car into reverse, the man started to walk away.

The Good Samaritan then brought the 15-year-old into her car and called 911. She was able to give officers a description of the suspect and they were able to quickly locate him and the vehicle.

Isaac Jones (20), of Milwaukee, was arrested on several warrants and for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. Officers found a fake gun in the vehicle, which officials say Jones stole during a carjacking in Milwaukee earlier in the morning.

This incident remains under investigation.

School officials were made aware of what happened, per preventative protocol, in the event the district wants to make parents/students/staff aware of the fact an incident occurred involving a student from MMSD.

Police say the Good Samaritan will be nominated for a MPD departmental award.