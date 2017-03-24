Visitation announced for officer killed in Wausau area shooting, memorial fund for victims set

WAUSAU (WKOW) --- The Department of Justice released the visitation info for Detective Jason Weiland who was shot and killed during a shooting spree in Marathon County on Wednesday.

Visitation will be held at DC Everest Senior High School at 6500 Anderson Street in Schofield, Wisconsin. Times will be Tuesday, March 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Funeral information for all of the victims will be available after families are consulted.

A memorial fund for the Weiland family has been established through Intercity State Bank, 2900 Schofield Ave., Weston, WI 54476. Donations for the family can be directed to Intercity State Bank under the name of “Weiland Memorial Fund.”

A memorial fund for all of the victims has been established through River Valley Bank, c/o Victims Family Fund, 327 N 17th Ave., Wausau, WI 54401. Donations will be accepted at all River Valley Branch locations until April 30, 2017.