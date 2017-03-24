Badgers Kunin departs for the NHL - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Kunin departs for the NHL

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- After two seasons wearing the "W", Luke Kunin is heading to the NHL. 

Wisconsin State Journal's Todd Milewski and other media outlets first reported the story on Thursday but he will sign officially on Friday. 

The 19-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild. The rookie maximum is $925,000 per year plus performance bonuses at the NHL level and $70,000 annually in the minors. 

Kunin will join the Des Moines-based Iowa Wild for the rest of the season on an amateur tryout contract.

As the first sophomore captain in 41 years, Kunin has provided a special touch with Wisconsin, leading the team in goals (22) and points (38) in 35 games this past season. 

Kunin, who will wear No. 28 for the Wild, is playing in his first game Friday night in Cleveland against the Monsters. Iowa has 12 regular-season games left. 

Kunin was a first round selection (15th overall) for the Minnesota Wild in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. 

