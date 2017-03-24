Packers ink one-year deal with DT Jean Francois

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Per Green Bay Packers) -- The Green Bay Packers have signed DT Ricky Jean Francois. Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations, announced the signing Friday.

Jean Francois was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round (244th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University. After four seasons with the 49ers (2009-12), he played two years with the Indianapolis Colts (2013-14) and spent the past two seasons with the Washington Redskins (2015-16). For his career, Jean Francois has played in 109 games with 35 starts during the regular season, appearing in all 16 contests in six of his eight seasons. He has recorded 236 tackles (128 solo), 12 sacks, 10 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Jean Francois has seen action in 11 postseason contests with two starts, registering 17 tackles (nine solo), 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed. He will wear No. 95 for the Packers.