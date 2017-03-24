Father fights back against home intruder

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- A Reedsburg family is still traumatized after a man broke into their home in the middle of the day with kids inside. But instead of running out of the home, the father chose to take matters into his own hands.

"It still replays in my head day after day," said Andrew Brown.

He and Megan Rodriguez are still reeling from the incident that took place at their home on the 100 block of Crimson Drive on March 15th.

"We got a call from our neighbor saying that my dad was speaking to some stranger out on our back porch," Brown said.

That's when they dashed home from running an errand. When they got home, the man was walking in their backyard, so they locked the doors and called police.

"And then, he walked over here and started pounding on our door," said Brown as he pointed to the backdoor.

Brown said the man then went around to the front door and kicked it in. Brown and his father then took matters into their own hands, tackling the man onto the front porch.

"I basically barreled and tackled him onto our porch, into the railing and from there is was just a struggle to try to get him to the ground," Brown explained.

The scuffle did cause some damage. The door was damaged beyond repair, forcing the family to get a new one. Now, a piece of their wall is chipped off and a dent was left on the grill Brown had on the front porch.

All of the chaos happened as two of Brown's four children were inside the home.

"All she heard was screaming and banging and it probably really scared her. And I know it scared her, because she was crying," Rodriguez explained as she recalled the terrifying moments.

"I was actually thinking to myself, 'God, I hope the police arrive soon,'" Brown said.

Reedsburg police officers arrived shortly thereafter and arrested 28-year-old Robert Cheek who was allegedly looking for drugs. He's now charged with burglary, battery, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Authorities took Cheek to an area hospital where they say he allegedly damaged more property at the hospital.

Brown and Rodriguez say Cheek was a neighbor who lived on the same street as them. Now, they're worried about him coming back.

"If he does move back in the neighborhood, we will be filing a restraining order," Brown added.

Reedsburg Police Chief Timothy Becker says he never wants homeowners or victims to fight back. Instead, he urges people whose homes are broken into, to get out of the house as soon as they can and call police.

Meanwhile, although he knows he shouldn't have fought Cheeks off out of safety concerns, he said he would do it all over again if he had to.

"The safety of my kids comes first," he said.