Micropractice model moves into Madison; helping the uninsured and those with high deductibles

MADISON (WKOW) -- It could be the perfect prescription for the uninsured or those struggling with high deductibles. A 'micropractice' model being used in Madison to help doctors have a better chance to help their patients.

"It's the idea that we don't really need the insurance telling us how to serve our patients health and wellness," Serenity Osteopathic's Dr. Erica Rotondo, DO said. Instead of a fast fifteen minute visit, Dr. Rotondo is offering wraparound care, without costing a fortune.

"For example, my patients pay a membership fee, the youngest patients are as low as $35 a month," Dr. Rotondo explained. Most patients pay $65 or less each month.

"We don't want people to put off their health or wellness," she said. And, at her practice, they won't have too.

"I do injections, sutures, mole removals, osteopathic manipulative treatment, all that is included, unlimited."

It's a model Serenity Osteopathic's business manager Darla Lannert appreciates. She says it works well for everyone, but especially the LGBT community.

"To know they are safe and cared about," Lannert explained. Dr. Rotondo offers hormonal and other drugs at wholesale cost, she does the same with labs by cutting out the middleman.

"So, a complete blood count that might cost $60 at a big laboratory, when it's wholesale for me, it's more like $5, so that's a big difference," Dr. Rotondo said.

Dr. Rotondo says there are just a few boutique primary care pop ups like her own in Wisconsin, but she believe the practices will one day be mainstream.

"Especially when you believe in it, you know it's such a great value," Dr. Rotondo said.

Learn more about the Serenity Osteopathic, here.