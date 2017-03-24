Man in court in connection with Facebook live sex assaults in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man appeared in Dane County court Friday, charged in connection to what authorities say was the repeated sexual assaults of a teenager - sexual assaults broadcast live over Facebook.



20-year old Sean Reason remains jailed, with bail set at $75,000.



Also charged in connection to the crimes are 20-year old Lashaun Cole of Sun Prairie, 17-year old Sema Pruitt of Madison, and 21-year old Kashawn Redus of Madison. Assistant Dane County District Attorney William Brown says they are all fugitives, and the subject of arrest warrants.



Brown Friday told a court the sixteen year old victim was held captive, and sexually assaulted "...by eight to ten guys," with the crimes being broadcast over Facebook. Brown also said those involved can also been seen waving guns during the broadcast.



A criminal complaint states the victim was also posed and photographed naked, with the photographs then posted to Backpage.com. Court records state men arrived at an apartment in the 1100 block of Moorland Road, expecting to pay for sex with the girl. "They robbed the 'johns', " Brown said.

The complaint says the teenager told authorities what happened was part of a gang initiation.



Court records say the teen had been listed as missing and endangered, until Sun Prairie Police officers made contact with her.



The four men collectively face a total of twenty felony crimes, including charges of conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child - filming.



Madison Police officials say their investigation is on-going.