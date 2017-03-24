UPDATE: Madison Jury delivers verdict in fatal hit-and-run case

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dane County jurors have returned their verdict in the case of of a Madison man who reportedly inhaled an aerosol cleaner, then hit and killed a pedestrian in September of 2015.

Defense attorney Sarah Schmeiser tells Channel 27 News they deliberated for about four hours Friday night before returning the verdicts for Timothy Dobbs, 37, of Madison.

He was found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in the death of 51-year old Anthony Minardi, near Madison's east side Walmart the morning of September 5th. But jurors found him not guilty of hit-and-run involving death for leaving the scene.

She says Dobbs' bail had been revoked, so he will remain in jail for about two months - after a pre-sentencing report is prepared.

The charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, though the time could be combined with extended supervision.

By Tony Galli Posted: Mar 24, 2017 7:05 PM CDT

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County jury is deliberating in the trial of a 37-year man charged with driving his truck a into pedestrian while under the influence of huffed, air duster chemicals, and then driving off.

Jurors are considering felony charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and hit and run involving death against Timothy Dobbs.



Prosecutors say Dobbs huffed the substance used to clean computer keyboards, and hit 51-year old Anthony Minardi just past seven in the morning on Madison's east side in September 2015. They say Dobbs drove off, and was only apprehended after a chase.



Dobbs' attorneys maintain trial evidence failed to prove Dobbs was under the influence of the inhaled substance at the time of the collision, and say he was unaware he had hit someone.



