UPDATE: Madison Jury delivers verdict in fatal hit-and-run case

A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>
Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon.More >>
Two people were killed in a house fire Saturday night in Reedsburg.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval says a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment on West Badger Road in Madison.More >>
Madison Police say two teenage boys were arrested around 1:15 am Saturday morning after police say they battered a 46-year-old Madison man riding his bike.More >>
