Drugs seized, arrests made in months-long Madison investigation

MADISON (WKOW) – Madison Police say they've made two arrests in a months-long drug investigation.

A news release Friday afternoon says MPD officers, the SWAT team and officers from the Dane County Narcotics Task Force served a warrant on a home in the 3200 block of Ridgeway Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The main suspect, 34-year-old Terry D. McKinzy of Madison, was arrested and faces six counts of heroin delivery and other pending charges. The task force also seized three handguns at the time.

Two other homes also were involved in the same investigation: one in the 2400 block of Calypso Road and another in the 400 block of Blackbird Lane.

A second man was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold. Cash, drugs were also seized during that time.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain says the activity was the culmination of an investigation that began several months ago.