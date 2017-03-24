Bucks hold off Hawks 100-97, Giannis grabs double-double for sec - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks hold off Hawks 100-97, Giannis grabs double-double for second straight game

   MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up his second straight double-double with 34 points and 13 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the Atlanta Hawks 100-97 on Friday night.
   The Bucks, who have won 11 of 13 games, moved into a tie with Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have lost six straight.
   Atlanta had one last chance to tie before Ersan Ilyasova missed a contested 3 from the right wing with 0.2 seconds left with fans at the Bradley Center screaming "Fear the Deer!"
   Bucks fans are hoping their team can return to the playoffs after missing the postseason last year.
   Dennis Schroder had 28 points for the Hawks.

