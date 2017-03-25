Cook's attorneys appeal expulsion recommendation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorneys are appealing a UW-Madison panel's decision recommending the expulsion of a student accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

Suspended UW-Madison student Alec Cook faces 21 criminal charges, including sexual assault, strangulation, and false imprisonment.

Cook's attorneys Chris Van Wagner and Jessa Nicholson released a statement Friday stating the University failed to provide a fair and impartial hearing by not insuring the panel members were free from the influence of media reports about allegations against Cook, or from the influence of University alerts and notifications about him.

It also states that Cook has asked UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank to reject the expulsion recommendation and order a new hearing in where Cook would be allowed to ask about possible biases of panel members before they are allowed to decide his future.

The attorneys say they released the statement because the University prematurely and improperly announced the expulsion recommendation before it had become final.

As of filing the appeal, no final decision has been issued.