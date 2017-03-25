Cook's attorneys appeal expulsion recommendation

Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon.More >>
A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>
Madison police say a burglar broke a window at the East Madison Baptist Church on Milwaukee Street Friday night and stole money.More >>
As the sun was setting in the west, and the rain was moving east, vivid double rainbows were spotted across our area.More >>
Madison Police say two teenage boys were arrested around 1:15 am Saturday morning after police say they battered a 46-year-old Madison man riding his bike.More >>
