Five suspects arrested in shooting death of Milwaukee home inspector

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Five suspects were arrested in the death of Milwaukee home inspector Greg Zyszkiewicz.

The 64 year old, also known as Ziggy, was on a routine home inspection when he was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in what police call an attempted carjacking.

Police tell our Milwaukee affiliate that another carjacking involving a shotgun was reported just hours earlier.

Officers were able to identify the cars and round up the suspects.

Police say the suspects range in age from 16 to 21 years old, each with a criminal background.

