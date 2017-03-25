Hero bus driver saves man who overdosed - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Hero bus driver saves man who overdosed

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee County Transit System driver is credited with saving the life of a man who was found slumped over in his vehicle.

WKOW'S Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports Jeannie Mitchell was training a new driver, Precious Bolden, on Thursday morning when the pair came upon a stalled vehicle near South 35th Street and West Lincoln Avenue.

"He's leaned over or something," Bolden can be heard on the bus' surveillance system as she pulled over.

Bolden stayed on the bus while Mitchell jumped out and checked on the driver, who was found to be unconscious and barely breathing.

Meanwhile, Bolden used the bus' radio to call dispatch and request medical help.

The paramedics who responded revived the man with the opiate antidote Narcan. He was arrested after he regained consciousness.

"Thank God with the training that I have with MCTS that I was able to help out the individual," Bolden said Friday. "But that's part of the training that we get here."

