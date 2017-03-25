Big crowd gathers at Union South to cheers Badger in Sweet 16

Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon.More >>
A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>
Madison police say a burglar broke a window at the East Madison Baptist Church on Milwaukee Street Friday night and stole money.More >>
As the sun was setting in the west, and the rain was moving east, vivid double rainbows were spotted across our area.More >>
Madison Police say two teenage boys were arrested around 1:15 am Saturday morning after police say they battered a 46-year-old Madison man riding his bike.More >>
Travis Shaw became the first player to reach SunTrust Park's right-field roof, belting a two-run homer that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 7-0 on Sunday.More >>
Fred Couples rallied to win the American Family Insurance Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title of the year and 13th overall.More >>
The second-ever American Family Insurance Championship is in the books and organizers say they're grateful to be able to support local charities.More >>
In Wisconsin if you associate former Packer's quarterback Brett Favre with something, expect people to show up. Now, add future Major League Baseball hall of famer Derek Jeter, Country musician Darius Rucker and former professional golfer Andy North to the mix and you have a party.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
Brandon Phillips gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run homer in the third to continue his productive homestand.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
Former Badgers star Derek Stepan has been traded from the New York Rangers to the Arizona Coyotes.More >>
