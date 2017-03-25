Big crowd gathers at Union South to cheers Badger in Sweet 16

MADISON (WKOW) --- Fans packed Union South on the UW campus Friday night to watch the Badgers play the Florida Gators in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fans were excited about the Badgers chances of moving on in the tournament, especially after they knocked off #1 seeded Villanova in the round of 32.

"If just really excited that the Badger, even though they were only an 8th seed, they're actually still in the game. Being in the sweet 16 is really awesome. Hopefully we can keep on playing and keep on winning and the excitement just keep getting bigger," said UW senior Maddie Kothe.



"I think they'll slow the game down. They'll do pretty good. They got good defense, so they'll definitely be in the game," said Tom Felhofer, who said he's a Badger dad.

If the Badgers can pull off a victory Friday, they will play South Carolina for a chance to advance to the Final Four.