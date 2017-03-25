Big crowd gathers at Union South to cheers Badger in Sweet 16 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Big crowd gathers at Union South to cheers Badger in Sweet 16

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) --- Fans packed Union South on the UW campus Friday night to watch the Badgers play the Florida Gators in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fans were excited about the Badgers chances of moving on in the tournament, especially after they knocked off #1 seeded Villanova in the round of 32.

"If just really excited that the Badger, even though they were only an 8th seed, they're actually still in the game. Being in the sweet 16 is really awesome. Hopefully we can keep on playing and keep on winning and the excitement just keep getting bigger," said UW senior Maddie Kothe.

"I think they'll slow the game down. They'll do pretty good. They got good defense, so they'll definitely be in the game," said Tom Felhofer, who said he's a Badger dad.

If the Badgers can pull off a victory Friday, they will play South Carolina for a chance to advance to the Final Four.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Shaw, Broxton hit homers and Brewers avoid the brooms

    Shaw, Broxton hit homers and Brewers avoid the brooms

    Travis Shaw became the first player to reach SunTrust Park's right-field roof, belting a two-run homer that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 7-0 on Sunday.

    More >>

    Travis Shaw became the first player to reach SunTrust Park's right-field roof, belting a two-run homer that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 7-0 on Sunday.

    More >>

  • Fred Couples Wins American Family Championship By Two Strokes

    Fred Couples Wins American Family Championship By Two Strokes

    Fred Couples rallied to win the American Family Insurance Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title of the year and 13th overall.    

    More >>

    Fred Couples rallied to win the American Family Insurance Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title of the year and 13th overall.    

    More >>

  • AmFam Championship marks 2nd year supporting community

    AmFam Championship marks 2nd year supporting community

    The second-ever American Family Insurance Championship is in the books and organizers say they're grateful to be able to support local charities.

    More >>

    The second-ever American Family Insurance Championship is in the books and organizers say they're grateful to be able to support local charities.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.