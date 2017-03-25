Florida sinks Wisconsin's NCAA tournament run with game-winning - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Florida sinks Wisconsin's NCAA tournament run with game-winning three in OT

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) -- Chris Chiozza went end to end and made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Florida an 84-83 victory against Wisconsin on Friday night in the first overtime game of this NCAA Tournament.

Nigel Hayes had given the Badgers (27-10) a 2-point lead with 4 seconds left on two free throws. With no timeouts left, the Gators inbounded to Chiozza and the point guard stopped right the arc and dropped in the winner for Florida (27-8).

Wisconsin's Zak Showalter forced overtime with a leaning 3-pointer off one leg with 2.1 seconds left in regulation as the Badgers wiped out a 12-point deficit in the last 4:15.

The fourth-seeded Gators (27-8) will play South Carolina on Sunday in an all-Southeastern Conference regional final at Madison Square Garden. Florida is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2014, and for the first time with second-year coach Mike White -- the man who replaced Billy Donovan in Gainesville.
 

