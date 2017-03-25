Florida sinks Wisconsin's NCAA tournament run with game-winning three in OT

Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon.More >>
A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>
Madison police say a burglar broke a window at the East Madison Baptist Church on Milwaukee Street Friday night and stole money.More >>
As the sun was setting in the west, and the rain was moving east, vivid double rainbows were spotted across our area.More >>
Madison Police say two teenage boys were arrested around 1:15 am Saturday morning after police say they battered a 46-year-old Madison man riding his bike.More >>
Travis Shaw became the first player to reach SunTrust Park's right-field roof, belting a two-run homer that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 7-0 on Sunday.More >>
Fred Couples rallied to win the American Family Insurance Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title of the year and 13th overall.More >>
The second-ever American Family Insurance Championship is in the books and organizers say they're grateful to be able to support local charities.More >>
In Wisconsin if you associate former Packer's quarterback Brett Favre with something, expect people to show up. Now, add future Major League Baseball hall of famer Derek Jeter, Country musician Darius Rucker and former professional golfer Andy North to the mix and you have a party.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
Brandon Phillips gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run homer in the third to continue his productive homestand.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
Former Badgers star Derek Stepan has been traded from the New York Rangers to the Arizona Coyotes.More >>
If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf. And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
A national voting rights advocate is in Madison this weekend, pushing for lawmakers to do more to protect voters' rights.More >>
A federal judge issued a stinging rebuke Friday of disciplinary practices at Wisconsin's youth prisons, saying state officials have demonstrated a "callous indifference" to the harm caused to juvenile inmates by the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles.More >>
Meet feline officer Kelsey. This little stray caught the eye, and heart, of a Lakeland, Florida police sergeant.More >>
London Police say manslaughter charges are among moves being considered over the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall around 4:00 Thursday morning right near the Louisiana-Texas state borders.More >>
A three-judge federal appeals panel has affirmed that a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.More >>
When you think about ticks in the summer, your first worry is often Lyme Disease. But doctors say there are others you should watch out for too.More >>
If you're heading to Friday's opening round of American Family Insurance Championship, we want to let you know about some parking changes.More >>
Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law. Congressional aides and lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.More >>
Senate Republicans say they will release a draft of their health care plan Thursday. However, both of Wisconsin's U.S. Senators may vote against it -- but for different reasons.More >>
