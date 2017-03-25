Cell towers in Wisconsin serviced by driving horses

TOMAH (WQOW) -- When it comes to technology, in with the new doesn't always mean out with the old. One Milwaukee- based company proves keeping cell phones powered up can take a little extra horse power.

CH Coakley Logistics is a company that drives service equipment up to area cell phone towers so they are ready for technicians to make improvements.



When spring weather began to thaw out the roadways, staff found their trucks and trailers couldn't handle the road ahead. They found a way through it by trading in their wheels for hooves.

"In the mud and the show and the weather, it was just hard on CH Coakley to get stuff on site because a lot of the sites, they're tough sites," said Jason Julian, owner of Legacy Horse Logging and hired by the service company.

For about a month, Julian has taken his three Brabant Belgian horses up to cell towers twice every week. The logistics company said it is not only more efficient, but also more sustainable.



It proves that while some technology continues to soar, other things are better left walking on four legs.

"All on the original solar power, I mean sun shines, the water falls, the hay grows, you cut the hay, you make the hay and you have fuel," said Julian. "We could send a signal, I could send my wife a text, we're done here, everything went good, headed home. And they can break that down in to ones and zeros, bounce it off that tower to a tower in Medford and my wife knows I'm coming home. But the hill is kicking our butt. We need some help getting up the hill, they can do all that to space and back, but mother nature still wins."

Organizers said they plan to keep using the horses to get equipment up the steep roads at least once per week all summer long.